Indore: ​Police seize 378 litres illicit liquor and SUV, 2 arrested

Mhow

In view of panchayat elections, the deputy inspector general of police (Rural), Chandra Shekhar Solanki has given orders to maintain law and order and to check illegal activities.

Under the guidance of Mhow additional superintendent of police, Puneet Gehlot, the police station in-charge Bargoda and his team took effective action against an accused involved in selling illicit liquor by seizing 42 boxes containing 378 litres liquor, costing Rs 1.36 lakh. He was booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

During a visit by the Bargoda police team to the Jam Gate, the informer tipped the police that a white colour Scorpio bearing registration MP15-CA-2711 is filled with illicit liquor. Police tried to stop the vehicle through force but accused Vivek Sharma and Sachin Sharma, drove past them.

The vehicle was chased by the police and Dial 100 vehicle. Smugglers were caught at Jamli Panchayat after they drove through Mandleshwar Fata by breaking the stoppers.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:20 PM IST