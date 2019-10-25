Indore: Police return 115 mobile phones to owners

Indore: Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra on Friday returned lost or stolen mobile phones of people who had lodged complaints on Citizen Cop app.

Mishra said 115 mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh were returned. These mobile phones belong to people who lodged complaints from 1 January 2019 to October 2019. Police said out of 9,024 mobile phones that went missing in this period, 2147 were recovered.

Police have recovered mobile phones from the shops they were sold after stolen, by nabbing thieves by tracing the location of stolen mobile phones. Some were handed over to police by the people who found them abandoned. SSP also introduced Citizen Cop Application to those present at the meeting.