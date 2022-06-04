Indore: Police recover stolen scooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police recovered a stolen scooter during vehicle checking. The vehicle was stolen from Juni Indore area so the vehicle was handed over to the police for further action.

On May 26, traffic Subedar Ashok Kumar Bhargav along with constable Pradeep Baghel had stopped a scooter near Bhanwarkuan Square. The scooter rider didn’t present the papers of the scooter so the vehicle was seized by the police.

On the basis of the chassis number of the vehicle, the police came to know that the vehicle was stolen from the Juni Indore area. The traffic police officials later contacted Jatin Pahwani, the owner of the scooter. He informed the officials that he is a student and he had parked his scooter near his house on May 15 and it had been stolen from there. He had lodged a complaint with Juni Indore police station.

Subedar Bhargav informed the Juni Indore police station staff about the vehicle, and the vehicle owner thanked the traffic police for their excellent job in finding his scooter.

Commercial vehicle fined for jumping red light 12 times

Team of traffic subedar Kazim Hussain Rizvi caught a commercial vehicle for jumping red light near LIG Square on Friday. The police officials fetched the information about the registration number and found 12 pending e-challans against the vehicle. The police officials collected a fine of Rs 6000 from the driver of the vehicle.