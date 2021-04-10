Indore: Police ​punish lockdown violators, made to do sit-ups​ ​

Indore

After the announcement of lockdown for nine days in the city, police have tightened the noose ​around the violators.

On Saturday, policemen were present at major intersections of the city for checking​ and those found moving around without any valid reason were made to do sit-ups and in some cases, the tyres of their vehicles were flattened.​​ ​The cops were especially active in Madhumilan Square​.

In the western part of the city, the policemen deployed at Chandan Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Annapurna, Mhow​ ​Naka etc, were seen flattening the tyres of two-wheelers after the vehicle owners could not ​give a genuine reason ​for ​coming out of their houses.

ASP Prashant Choubey was seen with a police team in the western part of the city till late ​in the ​night. He made youths do sit-ups and ​other exercise​s​. The police also booked many people under section 188 of the IPC and seized many vehicles from anti-socials​ found roaming​ around​.

IG Harinarayanachari Mishra inspected various police checkpoint and told those on duty to assist people who were out for some genuine reason and act tough against anti-socials. He reached Rajwada Chowk where policeman Jawahar Singh Jadoun was again seen in the costume of Yamraj to alert the people.

DIG inspected city on bike

The DIG Manish Kapooria visited various places in the city on his bike on Saturday morning to inspect the arrangements.

DIG left his bungalow situated near Geeta Bhawan at around 8 am on his bike. He was in a civil dress so that no one could recognise him. He first reached Palasia area after which Regal Square and he later reached Rajwada Chowk. During his visit, the policemen were found performing their duties diligently.