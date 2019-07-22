Indore: Police parade rape accused, send two to 3-day remand

Indore: The men who were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl were paraded by the police on Sunday. They were produced before the court and two of them were sent to police remand for three days. The matter is being investigated further.

Tukoganj police station incharge Tehzeeb Kazi said six people including prime accused Naresh and Gaurav and a minor were arrested for raping the girl on Saturday night.

The accused raped the girl after showing her porn videos. According to victim, the accused were harassing her for a year. She didn’t reveal the matter to anyone for long as accused threatened her.

Eventually, she reported the matter to family members and later to police on Saturday after which the accused were arrested.

Kazi further said that accused were paraded from police station to district court by the police. They were produced before court from where accused Naresh and Gaurav were sent to police remand for three days while three accused were sent to jail and minor boy was produced before juvenile court.

The accused are being questioned further about the incident and efforts are on to collect evidences.

Nine arrested during police drive

During the drive against anti-social elements, Banganga police station team arrested nine more criminals on Sunday. On instruction of senior police officials, a drive against criminals was launched in Banganga a couple of days ago.

Police station in charge Indramani Patel said nine people were arrested on Sunday and were booked. Police team launched drive in Ramdatt ka Bhatta area, Sanwer Road under Banganga police station jurisdiction, Bhagirathpura etc.

Transporter’s shop burgled

Thieves targeted a transporter’s shop in Juni Indore area and decamped with goods worth thousands of rupees from there on Saturday night. The police were examining the CCTVs installed around the spot.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar Jain of Girdhar Nagar has lodged a complaint that he is a transporter and runs a shop in Juni Indore area. Thieves entered the shop after breaking the shutter and took away three bundles of copper roll.

The incident was discovered when Jain reached the shop next day and found shutter opened. He immediately informed the police about the incident.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. Five armed man held: Five armed men were arrested by the police while they were planning to rob a house in Bhanwarkuna area on Saturday night. Two knives and other weapons were recovered from their possesion.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Sanjay Shukla, a tip-off was received that few armed men were roaming near Empire Victory Colony to commit crime.

After the information, a police team cordoned off the area and managed to arrest five people near the colony. Two knives, iron rods, a stick and torch were recovered from them.

The accused have introduced themselves as Suraj Mariya of Tejaji Nagar, Shankar of Palda, Nitish Male, Vasu Amoliya and Lokesh Goyal of Morod village.

The accused have been booked under section 399, 402 of IPC and 25 Arms Act. The accused allegedly confessed to plan to rob a house in Empire Victory Colony.