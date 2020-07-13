Indore: Police nab absconding murder accused

Police arrested a murder accused who had been on the run since March 12 this year. He had a reward of Rs 2000 on his head. According to police, Rahul Yogi, 25, was arrested from Sanver Road area, and he was allegedly involved in the murder of Pramod Matkar along with Hemant Nema, Piyush Nema, Surendra Singh Thakur and Lokesh Jaat. Some of the other accused have also been arrested.