Indore: Police hold mock drill to check cop preparedness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police, on Sunday, conducted a mock drill at the DRP Lines to test the preparedness and alertness of the police force for difficult times.

In the mock drill, DCP (Intelligence/Security) Rajat Saklecha, ACPs, TIs of various police stations, police control-room and officials of other police departments were present. DCP Saklecha instructed the officials to be prepared for every law and order situation. Before starting the mock drill, the DCP and RI explained to the force how to handle teargas, guns and so forth. Along with this, training was given in how to throw grenades.

How to wear balwa drill material, what tools to use, how to protect oneself from rioters and how to deal with them were also explained by the officers.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:02 PM IST