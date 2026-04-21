Indore Police Gold Theft Probe Widens; Retired CSP To Be Questioned

Missing Gold Case: Investigation Widens; Retired CSP Under Scrutiny | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the alleged theft of 22 tola of gold by police personnel during a warrant execution has intensified, with retired CSP Rakesh Gupta now falling under the scanner.

Police officials said that a formal notice will be issued to Gupta, summoning him to record a statement regarding his involvement.

Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the initial warrant execution was procedurally illegal. He emphasised that if the probe uncovers criminal misconduct by anyone, whether the retired CSP or private individuals, strict criminal cases will be registered.

A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the next course of legal action.

The controversy began when Gaurav Jain, a resident of Haridarshan Apartments, accused police of misconduct during a warrant execution related to a dispute involving a retired ACP.

Jain alleged that personnel entered his home, deactivated CCTV cameras and used a master key to gain entry. He claimed that after the search, more than 22 tola of gold were missing.

Following these allegations, DCP (Zone-2) Kumar Prateek suspended five police personnel, including SI Sanjay Vishnoi. ACP Parag Saini is now conducting a detailed departmental inquiry. However, Jain himself faces scrutiny as police discovered five prior cases against him and new complainants surfaced against him during police Jansunwai.