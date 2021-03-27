Indore: Players of Ahilya Roller Skating Organisation excel in state level competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state level skating competition organized by the Madhya Pradesh Roller Skating Association was held from 14 to 21 March at Gwalior ITM University. The players of Ahilya Roller Skating Sport Organization of Indore got success. Giving this information, the coach of the institute, Rahul Gire, said that all the players participated in the event in online category, in which 11 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronzes were named.
Players are as follows:
Boys age 11 to 14 - Vedanta Yadav 3 Gold (Rink Race 500m, Rink Race 1000m, and Road Race 1km), Girls in the age group of 11 to 14 -
Vanshika Malaviya Gold (Rink Race 500m, Rink Race 1000m, Road Race 3000m),Bhumi Bansal - 2 Gold, 1 Silver (Ring Elimination 5000m Gold, Road Race 100m Gold, Rink Race 1000m Silver)Children aged 4 to 11-Lakshya Kushwaha - 2 Gold, 1 Silver (Rink Race 1000m Gold, Rink 200m Gold, Rink 500m Silver),Kapish Modi - 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Rink Race 1000m Silver, Rink Race 500m Bronze),Girls from 4 to 7 - Ahira Bora - 1 Gold, 2 Silver (Rink Race 200m Gold, Rink Race 500m Silver, Rink Race 1000m Silver), Boys 4 to 6 - Lakshya Bansal - 1 Silver, 2 Bronze (Rink Race 1000m Silver, Rink Race 500m Bronze, Rink Race 1000m Bronze)
The selected all the players will be played in the 54th National Level Skating Competition at Mohali (Punjab) from April 1 to 10, organized by the Roller Skating Federation of India.This achievement of the players was congratulated by the President of the institution, Aditya Dixit.
Kapil Cables’ B’ grade Elite group One Day cricket trophy: Atharv Academy is winner
Secretary Devashish Nilose and Vice President Narendra Rathore said that under the aegis of IDCA, in the final match of the Kapil Cables Trophy ‘B’ Grade Elite Group one-day cricket tournament in the final match, Rau decided to field. Atharva Academy scored 336for 8 wikets. Pankaj Dhuldhoe 82, Kapil Yadav 62, and Lokesh Joshi contributed 52 runs on 8 wickets in the scheduled 40 overs, Shyam Chaudhary and Sanjeev Patel took 2-2 wickets for Rau Academy, in reply Rau Academy scored 330, losing all wickets in 39.5 overs, and the match was won by Atharva Academy by 6 runs.For Rau Academy, Akhil Nair 102, Ankit Gupta 74 and Pawan Patel scored 36 run.
Lokesh Joshi took 4 and Kapil Yadav grabbed 3 wickets fror AtharvAcademy. The award was distributed by Narendra Rathore, Surendra Mandale and Ranjan Patidar.
