Indore: Players of Ahilya Roller Skating Organisation excel in state level competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state level skating competition organized by the Madhya Pradesh Roller Skating Association was held from 14 to 21 March at Gwalior ITM University. The players of Ahilya Roller Skating Sport Organization of Indore got success. Giving this information, the coach of the institute, Rahul Gire, said that all the players participated in the event in online category, in which 11 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronzes were named.

Players are as follows:

Boys age 11 to 14 - Vedanta Yadav 3 Gold (Rink Race 500m, Rink Race 1000m, and Road Race 1km), Girls in the age group of 11 to 14 -

Vanshika Malaviya Gold (Rink Race 500m, Rink Race 1000m, Road Race 3000m),Bhumi Bansal - 2 Gold, 1 Silver (Ring Elimination 5000m Gold, Road Race 100m Gold, Rink Race 1000m Silver)Children aged 4 to 11-Lakshya Kushwaha - 2 Gold, 1 Silver (Rink Race 1000m Gold, Rink 200m Gold, Rink 500m Silver),Kapish Modi - 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Rink Race 1000m Silver, Rink Race 500m Bronze),Girls from 4 to 7 - Ahira Bora - 1 Gold, 2 Silver (Rink Race 200m Gold, Rink Race 500m Silver, Rink Race 1000m Silver), Boys 4 to 6 - Lakshya Bansal - 1 Silver, 2 Bronze (Rink Race 1000m Silver, Rink Race 500m Bronze, Rink Race 1000m Bronze)

The selected all the players will be played in the 54th National Level Skating Competition at Mohali (Punjab) from April 1 to 10, organized by the Roller Skating Federation of India.This achievement of the players was congratulated by the President of the institution, Aditya Dixit.