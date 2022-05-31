Indore: 'Platinum Badge' for PC Sethi Hospital under LaQshya prog

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Government PC Sethi Hospital has become the city's first hospital to get a ‘Platinum Badge’ in the LaQshya programme. The results of the assessment of LaQshya were released on Tuesday. The hospital has also become the only hospital to get the certification twice.

As per the assessment report, the hospital scored 93 per cent in fulfilling the criteria for the labour room and 91 per cent for the maternity operation theatres.

According to Dr Jyoti Simlot, nodal officer of the hospital for the LaQshya, “The assessment results were released by the government on Tuesday. PC Sethi Hospital has become the only hospital in the district to get the certification with a platinum badge twice. We had got 99 per cent marks in the virtual assessment done in 2021 and some points were cut this year due to some issues.”

Assessors of Tamil Nadu and Delhi had inspected the hospital for external assessment on March 30 and 31.

“Government aims to benefit every pregnant woman and newborn delivery in public health institutions through LaQshya programme. Continuous assessment will help in improving the quality of care for pregnant women in the labour room, maternity operation theatres, and ICUs,” Dr Simlot added.

Points cut over bio-medical waste, token system

As per the report, the hospital had performed 100 per cent in many criteria including cleaning of linen, security, and availability of drugs and equipment.

“Points over which the assessors raised queries including the token system for the patients and also for intercom facility and bio-medical waste,’ officials said adding “We will improve the facilities in the next assessment.”