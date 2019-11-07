Indore: Pipeline burst, supply hit in some colonies

Indore: Distribution pipeline of Narmada project near Gandhi Hall burst thus affecting water supply in some colonies on Thursday.

According to information, the 12 inch Narmada pipeline connected to overhead water tank near Gandhi Hall burst on Wednesday.

As water was supplied through this distribution line, water started gushing out of the damaged pipeline. The supply through the damaged pipeline was stopped and water supply was affected in some colonies including Snehlataganj and Nayapura, were hit.

The distribution line was fixed by evening.

MOG Lines water tank overflows: There was overflow of water from overhead water tank at MOG Lines on Thursday as a valve got damaged. Employee Raju, who was to stop supply of water tank, was found missing from duty after which additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni recommended deducting his salary for 15 days. One valve of pipe, which supplies water to overhead water tank at MOG Lines, was damaged about three days ago. IMC had deployed Raju to disconnect the supply when water got filled. But he without taking permission went for some personal work. As water overflowed from the tank, residents called up IMC officials who reached the spot and disconnected the water supply to the tank.