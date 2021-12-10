Indore: PIMR yields under NSUI pressure, suspends exam

Indore​​

Giving in to a protest by NSUI activists, Prestige Institute of Management & Research (PIMR) on Thursday suspended third semester exams scheduled in offline mode from December 16.

In a notice addressed to students, PIMR said that exams scheduled from December 16 have been postponed till next order. “New dates of exams will be decided after directions from Department of Higher Education and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya,” the notice read.

A day after getting offline exams of DAVV deferred, NSUI on Thursday reached PIMR campus and shouted slogans against college management. They demanded the cancellation of exams scheduled in offline mode. They stated that the Covid-19 threat still persist​s​ so exams should not be held in offline mode.

Yielding to the protest, PIMR suspended the exams.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:17 AM IST