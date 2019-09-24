Indore: PIL demanding CBI probe filed

Indore: The honey trap case has reached the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Digvijay Singh Bhandari on Monday filed a petition in the court through his lawyers Manohar Dalal and Lokesh Joshi demanding inquiry by central bureau of investigation (CBI) into the racket.

The petitioner alleged that as highly influential people are involved in the case, the state police would not be able to carry out free and fair inquiry into the case hence a central agency should be entrusted the task of investigating the case.

The petitioner also demanded action against officers found involved in the case. So far BJP has been demanding CBI inquiry into the case. Now a petition has also been filed in the matter.