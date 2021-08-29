Indore: ​People enthused over Janmashtami

Indore

​Enthusiastic shoppers thronged the main markets of the city on Sunday, on the eve of Janmas​h​t​a​mi, a major festival in the region. The markets ​were especially crowded during the evening.

​The excitement among the people towards the festival has pleased the shopkeepers. ​Manish Agrawal, ​a ​shopkeeper in Marothiya Bazar said ​the people are excited because last year they could not celebrate it due to restrictions imposed by the corona pandemic and there is pent-up demand among the people. "Covid cases are down, so people are spending in a big way," Agrawal said.​

​The people have a variety of choices before them - starting from decorative items, idols of Lord Krishna, and things associated with him.​

Suraj Gupta, a shopkeeper in Chhawni​, who has decked up his shop for the festival says, "There are decorative items to suit every budget - from Rs 10 to Rs 1000 available in the market. People are buying things according to their choice and budget. The markets are looking up."

​As expected, idols of Lord Krishan ​are ​available ​in different shapes and sizes and made from a variety of materials. ​People usually buy idols and decorate them. These idols are often placed in swings.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:25 PM IST