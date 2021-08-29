Indore: ​People enthused over Janmashtami

Indore
Enthusiastic shoppers thronged the main markets of the city on Sunday, on the eve of Janmashtami, a major festival in the region. The markets were especially crowded during the evening.
The excitement among the people towards the festival has pleased the shopkeepers. Manish Agrawal, a shopkeeper in Marothiya Bazar said the people are excited because last year they could not celebrate it due to restrictions imposed by the corona pandemic and there is pent-up demand among the people. "Covid cases are down, so people are spending in a big way," Agrawal said.
The people have a variety of choices before them - starting from decorative items, idols of Lord Krishna, and things associated with him.
Suraj Gupta, a shopkeeper in Chhawni, who has decked up his shop for the festival says, "There are decorative items to suit every budget - from Rs 10 to Rs 1000 available in the market. People are buying things according to their choice and budget. The markets are looking up."
As expected, idols of Lord Krishan are available in different shapes and sizes and made from a variety of materials. People usually buy idols and decorate them. These idols are often placed in swings.
