Indore: Pay more for Delhi, Mumbai sleeper class coaches

Indore: You may have decided to begin New Year on positive note but hike in railway fares from January 1 will make you think otherwise. The fare for New Delhi and Mumbai sleeper class has been raised by Rs 15 each and AC-III by Rs 35 from the city.

The hike is made from 2 paisa to 4 paisa per kilometre per passenger. Free Press tried to know the hike in fare of trains running from the city railway station to heavy passenger destinations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Ratlam and Mhow.

Sources said general class ticket fare for Indore-Bhopal intercity train has been raised by just Rs 5 from Rs 80. It will be now Rs 85. However, the fare of AC chair car and AC-III class has increased by Rs 30 and Rs 5 respectively.

Since the distance from Indore to Mumbai and Indore to New Delhi via Ratlam and Kota is same, the fare of all Express trains running on both the sections are also same.

Mhow, Ratlam

There is no increase in the fare of DEMU trains running between Indore to Mhow and Indore to Ratlam.

The rise in fares of trains of different class and coaches of different categories has been made effective from January 1. The hike is quite minimum.

-Vineet Gupta, divisional railway manager, Ratlam

………………

Fare hike in rupees

City AC-I AC-II AC-III SL

New Delhi Old 2815 1660 1165 440

New 2850 1695 1200 455

Mumbai Old 2815 1660 1165 440

New 2850 1695 1200 455

SL: Sleeper class. Fare calculated of trains running from Indore to New Delhi via Ratlam and Kota. Since the distance from Indore to Mumbai and Indore to New Delhi via Ratlam and Kota is same, the rise in fare is also same

Fare hike for Bhopal

Train AC-chair car AC-III General

Intercity-old 335 95 85

New 365 100 85

…………………………………….

*Figure in Indian rupees