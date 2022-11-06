Indore: Pawan Singhal Under-18 Cricket Tournament Rising Star's huge win

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the match played between Rising Star and NDPS at GACC ground under the Pawan Singhal Under-18 cricket tournament organized by Devj Cricket Academy, Rising Star scored 262 runs in 32 overs. Rajat Baghel contributed 152 runs with a help of 27 fours, 2 sixes. Rangesh Soni took 5 and Rudra Sharma took 3 wickets. In reply, NDPS bundled out for just 42 runs in 18 overs losing all wickets and lost the match by a huge margin of 220 runs. None of the batsmen could cross the double figure. Tarun Kumar took 5 wickets while bowling lethally and Giriraj Gupta took 2 wickets.

Brilliant ton by Abhishek Yadav

In the same event, a match was played between MYYC and AKCA, in which MYCC scored 297 runs in 50 overs while playing first, Abhishek Yadav scored 102 Shlok Jain 52, Avi Pal ,and Tanay Patidar contributed 50 runs. Aman Joshi took 3 and Ayam Verma took 2 wickets. In reply, AKCA team could only manage 242 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs and lost the match by 55 runs. Ayam Verma contributed 91 and Rajat Pachori made 31 runs. Naman Jain took 4 and Shlok Jain took 2 wickets.