Indore: Patients face trying times as lift meant for them closed for maintenance in MY Hospital

Indore: Patients had to face trying times at MY hospital, the biggest government medical facility in the state, as a lift meant for carrying them was closed for maintenance work on Sunday.

General patients had to move between different floors using stairs whereas serious patients were conveyed on upper floors in a small lift meant for doctors.

As the doctors’ lift was small, it could not accommodate patients on stretchers so they were moved between floors on wheelchairs.

As per information, there are total of three lifts in the MY Hospital. One is out of order for last three months. Another one carries patients to operation theatres while the third one is for doctors. The lift meant to convey patients to operation theatre was used for taking serious patients upstairs.

Since its pulley made sound, PWD engineers were called to repair it. Hence, the only lift left for patients was the one used by the doctors. As there were not enough stretchers, serious patients were shifted to wheelchairs.

In the afternoon, a 65-year-old woman patient, who had serious heart complications, was taken to upper floor using doctors’ lift. She died. Relatives allegedly claimed that she died as she was taken to ward in wheelchair instead of stretcher. However, the doctors said she died of natural causes.

According to hospital administration, the woman was admitted in critical condition early in the morning. She was placed on ventilator as soon as she arrived. Her heart was not functioning well, doctors said.

“There was a sound coming from patients’ lift and there was a risk of rupturing of its cable. A major accident could have occurred. Patients were transported using doctors' lift. Another lift is undergoing repair. It is expected that the lift will also be start in a month.” Dr AD Bhatnagar, superintendent, MY Hospital