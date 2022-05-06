Indore: ​Passenger bus jumped red light 36 times, seized by traffic police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Traffic police took action against two passenger bus drivers for violating traffic rules by stopping the bus on a left turn and violating red light on Thursday. One of the buses was seized after police found 36 e-challans pending against the driver.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, the traffic management police have started a drive against passenger buses violating rules and obstructing the traffic in the city. Traffic Subedar Chandresh Maravi and his team were deployed on Navlakha Square. They found a bus coming from Bhanwarkuan side stopping on the left turn and obstructing traffic. The police officials stopped the bus and found 36 e-challans pending against the bus number. The officials seized the bus.

It is said that the senior officials have instructed the subordinates to take immediate action against vehicles especially passenger buses and other public transport vehicles violating traffic rules in the city.

In another action, the traffic police collected a fine of Rs 11,500 from a bus driver for violating red lights 23 times in the city. The bus runs between Indore and Indorama. The bus was stopped after the driver jumped the red light. After collecting a fine, the traffic police officials warned the driver not to violate traffic rules in future. A traffic police official said that about 2500 challans were slapped against the passenger buses violating traffic rules between January and April 2020.

// Police drive against public transport vehicles\\

Another team of the traffic management police took action against public transport vehicles violating rules in the city by stopping anywhere they wanted to take the passengers. The police launched the driver at various squares and busiest roads of the city. Complaints were received that many vehicles stopped their vehicles carelessly in the middle of the roads to take the passengers, following which police acted against such vehicles.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:06 AM IST