Indore: Parmanu Nrg Ext residents cheer start of Narmada line

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



After waiting for 18 years, finally the residents of Parmanu Nagar Extension got their Narmada water connection on Sunday.

The residents worshipped the water supply line and thanked the authorities for providing Narmada water connectivity.

They raised slogans cheering Narmada River.



The resident said that they are very happy with the supply of Narmada water in their colony as they had suffered a lot in the past due as they had to depend on tube wells and tankers.





Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:48 PM IST