Indore: Parijat College bus seized over Rs 3.2L pending tax

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their action against school and college buses violating fitness and permit norms, the Regional Transport Officer seized a bus of Parijat College, running without permit and fitness, on Monday.

The official had checked over 15 buses to find violation of permit and fitness rules.

“A bus of Parijat College has been seized as it was found plying without permit and fitness certificate. A tax of Rs 3.21 lakh was also due on the bus. We have seized about 10 buses in the last three days and warned some of the bus operators for violating norms” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said.

The team has checked more than 60 buses in the last three days. The action would be continued against buses flouting norms.

“We feel there’s much to be done to ensure the safety of children. Parents should also question irregularities in the functioning of school buses and must not hesitate to inform the RTO if they find any discrepancies,” the RTO added. The RTO also said that they had increased vigilance in providing fitness certificates to school buses.

