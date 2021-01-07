Indore: Parents stage protest at Shri Vaishnav Bal Mandir Girls School, demand fee relaxation

Indore: Despite instructions from administration not to deny students online education, Shri Vaishnav Bal Mandir Girls School removed several students from online classes citing non-payment of fee, claimed parents.

Protesting against the school, parents shouted slogans outside the school premises until SDM Parag Jain and Indore-I MLA Sanjay Shukla came to help them.

“Denying children education and forcing parents to pay full fee in such difficult times shakes the establishment of our society,” Prateek Tagad, parent representative, said. He added that school had earlier assured them of following administrative guidelines and considering relaxation in fee.