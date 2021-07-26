Indore: Parents, be on your guard!

Tarun Tiwari

Indore: While the number of Covid-19 cases had dropped below 10 for over a period of 15 days, city doctors have again raised the alarm over increasing cases, pointing their fingers at people not following Covid safety protocols in the city. The doctors have also warned that violation of the norms will increase the chances of an early spread of a third wave and more children being affected.

Data on patients tested positive in July also supported the claims of the doctors as about 124 people tested positive till July 25 and about 20 per cent of them are below the age of 20 years. By age-wise distribution, seven children were below 10 years of age, including six males and one female, while 17 were between the ages of 11 and 20 years.

2,000 beds for children: The administration has been preparing for the third wave of Covid-19. We've increased the number of beds for children to over 2,000 in both government and private hospitals. Training of the staff is already going on and the required equipment has been ordered.

"We've seen about 20% of children being affected in last two waves of Covid-19 and the number is similar in July, as well. These are cases of second wave but, if situation remains the same, we're inviting third wave early. These cases are an alarm signal for people and they need to be extra careful as adults will be vaccinated, but not children" says Dr Hemant Jain, superintendent of Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital