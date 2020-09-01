Indore: Pandemic breaks 100 years old tradition; No Dashmi procession on Anant Chaturdashi

Indore: The much-awaited procession of Jain society at the conclusion of Paryushan festival was canceled by the community as a precautionary measure to control coronavirus on Tuesday.

There were no traditional communal celebrations of the day, due to coronavirus. It is for the first time in 100 years that the Digambar Jain community in Indore did not organise the procession, shared community president Narendra Veda.

“The oldest traditional procession is taken out every year from Kanch Mandir, Rajwada, Indore,” Veda said. He added that this procession is taken out on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi at the conclusion of the Paryushan festival of the Digambar Jain community.

Shwetambar Jain community celebrates Paryushan for 8 days and Digambar Jain community celebrates the same for 10 days.

“On the day of Dashami, especially in all temples, beautiful Mandal Vidhans are decorated with special decorations and jhakiyaan (tableaux) are made to explaining religion, but the tableaux was not taken out this year,” Veda said.

The celebrations in temples were also low key, barring devotees from entering the temple premises.

The following are the ten lessons taught during Paryushan: 1) Uttam Kshyama, 2) Uttam Mardav, 3) Uttam Arjava, 8) Uttam Shauch, 5) Uttam Satya, 7) Uttam Sanyam, 4) Uttam Tapa, 7) Uttam Tyaag, 7) Uttam Akinchanya, 10) Uttam Brahmacharya

Community spokesman Manish Ajmera said that ‘Samuhik Kshamavani Mahaparv’ of the entire society will be organised on September 3.

Following the guidelines for controlling coronavirus outspread by administration, no mass gathering will be organised on the Samuhik Kshamavani Mahaparv day.

“Collective apologies will be sought on-line by the community. People, social officials, dignitaries etc. will be able to join the streaming conducted for mass apology,” Ajmera said.

Community working president Surendra Bakaliwal and members including DK Jain, Vimal Sogani, Nakula Patodi, Pinkesh Tongya, Sanjay Jain, Anamika Bakaliwal, Neeta Jain, etc. appealed to community members to follow the administration guideline of administration on kshamavani day.