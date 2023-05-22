Indore: Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya is going to organise a lecture by eminent nuclear scientist Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar, former chairman Atomic Energy Commission on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear test on May 22, in the auditorium of Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management.

Chancellor of the university, Purushottam Das Pasari said Kakodkar will be sharing his experiences related to nuclear testing.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Upinder Dhar, said that this lecture is being organised to simplify the understanding of scientific process related to atomic energy and knowing about its positive use. In this lecture, along with teachers, dignitaries from Pokhran nuclear test will also be present.

“On May 11, 1998, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government took a bold step towards the self-protection of the country. In the year 1999, this day was declared National Technology Day and this year we will be celebrating its 25th anniversary,” Dhar added.