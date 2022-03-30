Indore: Over 6,000 candidates apply for Doctoral Entrance Test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Securing a Ph.D berth in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has got tougher as five candidates are vying for one seat this year. As many as 6,083 candidates have applied for the Doctoral Entrance Test (DET), which is to be held after a gap of 28 months.

“We’ve received more than 6,000 applications against 1,215 vacancies in the Ph.D programmes,” said Ph.D cell coordinator professor Abhay Kumar. He said the competition was much tougher this year.

The last DET was held in December 2019. Since then, the university failed to hold the entrance examination for Ph.D programmes. Two months ago, the university finally announced plans to hold DET on March 26 which was extended to April 19.

In the past two years, Ph.D vacancies accumulated as examinations were not held since December 2019.

Now, DET-2022 is going to be the biggest Ph.D entrance examination in terms of the number of seats. For the first time, the examination will be conducted for 1,215 seats. Previously, the vacancies used to range between 500 and 700 seats.

Kumar said that DET-2022 would be held in a single shift on the UTD campus on April 19. “We’ll keep the question papers moderate,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:33 PM IST