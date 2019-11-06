Indore: Over 400 TV artists to participate in ITA award function

Indore: More than 400 television artistes will participate in the 19th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) award function to be held in city on November 10. This is for the first time that ITA award function is being held outside Mumbai.

The star-studded ceremony will held at Nehru Stadium where preparations are underway on a war footing. The event is going to be organised with state government’s support. The TV actors will be given awards for their performances. A programme of music and dance will also be held.

The ITA awards function is the biggest event of television industry wherein viewers also cast votes to select the best actors. This year, the number of votes cast crossed one crore mark.

The function will begin dance and music to be presented by artistes from Madhya Pradesh. Mehra, the nightingale of devotional music in the state, will also perform. State’s rich cultural, architectural heritage will be shown on the mega screen. Well-known danseuse and city resident Ragini Makkhar, will perform with 80 dancers on the stage.

Television’s top celebrities like Ashish Sharma, Gautam Roode, Mohit Malik, Mudit Nair, Krishna Abhishek will be present along with celebrated actors Shivangi Joshi, Crystal D'Souza, Haley Shah, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, Shubhangi Atre. Celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma will be a major draw at the function.