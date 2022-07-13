Indore: Over 250 students of biology watch live kidney transplant on 43rd foundation day of CHRC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 250 biology students of various schools of the city witnessed live kidney transplant at Choithram Hospital and Research Centre during the special programme organised to commemorate the 43rd Foundation Day of the hospital. During the session, the students were informed about the process of kidney transplant and also the complexity of the surgery explained by the experts of the hospital.

Student Soumya Parendekar, who won the best question round, asked the experts about how safe is the corona vaccine for kidney transplant patients.

Nephrologist Dr Jai Kriplani replied to her query saying, “As a precaution, we recommend that the patient complete the vaccine course three months before the transplant or 6 months after the transplant.”

Urologist Dr Sushil Bhatia told the students about every organ of the body having an ischaemia time during which it can be kept alive outside the body, as well—for example, 20 hours for kidney, 8 hours for liver and 4 hours for heart.

Sunil Chandiwal, director, Choithram Hospital, said they were doing the activity again after two years so that the biology students could get information about the human anatomy. The goal is to aid in the preparation of good doctors who will be able to provide better services to society in future.

Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director, Medical Services, stated that the students watched a live kidney transplant in which a 20-year-old boy was donated a kidney by his mother.