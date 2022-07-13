Indore: Over 22 lakh will turn eligible for free ‘precautionary doses’

(Photo by AFP)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the government announcing that it will provide free ‘precautionary dose’ to people of age 18 to 59 from July 15, city health officials believe that over 20 lakh people will become eligible for free doses of the vaccine in the city. However, the officials claimed that they had not received any guidelines on this and will take action as and when they are issued.

People in the 18-59 age group can get free precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin on July 15.

Officials said the government aimed at boosting the administration of Covid precautionary doses and the special drive will be held as part of the government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“According to the new norms for taking the precautionary dose, those who have completed six months after taking the second dose are eligible for the precautionary dose. According to the records, we achieved the 100 per cent target of both the doses in December 2021 by which all adult population in the city is eligible for the precautionary dose,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that over 27 lakh people of age above 18 years were the initial target for vaccination, but they had administered the first dose to more than 32 lakh people.

“We achieved the target of administering the second dose of vaccine to 27 lakh people in December 2021 and over 30 lakh people above 18 years have already taken the second dose in the city. People above 60 years were already eligible for a free precautionary dose and adding people of 18-59 years of age, the number of eligible people will be over 22 lakh,” the immunisation officer said, adding, “The final guidelines for the same are yet to be received and vaccination will be done as and when they are issued.”

25,000 took precautionary dose at private hospitals

§ As many as 1.78 lakh people have taken the precautionary dose in the city, so far, including 80,000 people of age above 60 years, 29,000 health care workers and 43,000 frontline workers.

§ Only 24,000 people of age 18-59 have taken the paid precaution dose in private hospitals, so far.