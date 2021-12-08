Indore: ​Over 20 top companies to take part in Industrial Engineering Expo

Indore

After a gap of one year due to corona, the Industrial Engineering Expo is going to be organised from December 17 to 20 at the Labhganga convention centre, informed Pramod Dafaria, president of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh Pradesh (AIMP).

Along with AIMP, Future Communication and Plast Pack Forum will provide technical support at the expo. Around 200 stalls are going to be set up, including 20 by top-notch Indian companies like Godrej, Bobcat Reliable Terrestrials, Bhavya Machine Tools etc. to showcase their products.



Dafaria said that the event will be beneficial for manufacturing units, suppliers, distributors, traders etc. associated with small and medium industries. The visitors including industrialists and manufacturers

attending the expo will be able to interact with top personalities of the industry. In this event, products and machineries related to engineering, manufacturing, auto-components, automation and robotics etc. will be on display.



Programmes on vendor development export readiness will also be held. The exhibition has been kept free of cost for visitors so that more and more industrialists and people associated with this field can see the exhibition and also take information about new technologies and adopt them in their industries.



At the exhibition center, full care will be taken of Covid guidelines of the government. CHL Hospital will make arrangements for an ambulance and there will be a vaccination booth also.

Apart from president Dafaria, Sunil Vyas secretary of AIMP, senior vice-president Prakash Jain, joint secretaries Tarun Vyas and Hemendra Bokadia, president of Indian Plastpeak Forum, Sachin Bansal, from Future Communications, Laxman Dubey and Amey Gokhale , Anil Upadhyay of Pump India were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:27 AM IST