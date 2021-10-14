Indore: Over 20 kids die of dengue in one and half months

​Indore

The deadly dengue has been spreading its tentacles across the city swiftly and the worst hit are the children. The condition is worsening as over 20 children died in last one and half months in private hospitals of the city due to dengue and complications arising out of it.

However, the record of health department shows everything under control in city but the reality in private hospitals of the city is different. Health officials also claimed that patients of other districts are being admitted to the city hospitals and their deaths\treatment would be counted in their respective districts.

“Many children are coming to the hospital in serious condition. These are mainly patients from other districts. Complications like excessive bleeding, encephalitis in brain, and other issues are being seen among children due to dengue,” superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Hemant Jain said.

He added that about 3 to 4 children died due to the disease in last one and half month and these patients are from other districts.

“About 10 children in MY Hospital and 14 children in Chacha Nehru Hospital are admitted for the treatment of dengue. Many of them are being discharged after treatment for three-four days while those coming in late to hospital are taking time in recovering,” Dr Jain said.

Meanwhile, health department officials claimed that they didn’t receive positive Mc Elisa test report of these patients.

13-year-old boy succumbs on Thursday

A 13-year-old boy of Vijay Nagar succumbed to the disease in Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday. His family members said that he was admitted for the treatment of dengue and he was on ventilator for last two days as his platelets count was very low. His sample reports were positive.

12 children die in September and 5 in October

Paediatrician of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Dr Gunjan Kela informed media that 12 children died in September and 5 died in October due to dengue in their hospital.

“Out of total children admitted, 80 per cent are admitted for treatment of dengue. We have gone through dengue profile of all these patients. Many patients are reaching in serious condition to the hospital,” she said.

Similarly, paediatrician of another private hospital said that three children died due to dengue in their hospital in last two and half months.

Dengue cases on Thursday 15

Male patients 6

Female patients 9

Children 4

No of deaths 0

Total dengue cases till date 637

Total male patients 377

Total female 260

Total child 137

Active case 14

Active admitted patients 10

Total deaths 1

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:55 PM IST