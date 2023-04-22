Indore: Over 1.44 lakh registries executed in past 60 years to be digitalised 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district office of the department of registration and stamps is going to take a major step towards the digitalisation of the records of registries since its inception in 1956. In the first stage, it’s going to digitalise the index of the registries, which is likely to start next month. In the second phase, all the pages of over 1.44 lakh registries executed between 1956 and 2015 will be digitalised by scanning every page of the registry documents. This task is likely to start in June.

The facility of e-registry or online registries was rolled out in the State in 2015. Since then its software ‘Sampada’ is also being continuously updated. In the last over 60 years, all the registries done by the registration department were executed offline, which are currently available in hard copy format only in the safes of the district registration and stamps office at Moti Tabela.

Deepak Sharma, senior district registrar informed this correspondent that the department has taken up the task of digitalisation of the records.

"We are going to open the tenders floated for digitalisation of the records of indexing before the end of this month. Most likely this work will start next month. Initially, the indexing of records from 2006 to 2015 would be digitalised. The record will be uploaded on the Sampada portal," Sharma said.

"The tenders of scanning the pages of the old registries will be floated and awarded to the successful bidder from Bhopal. The agency that wins the contract will have the task of digitalisation of the hard copies of over 1.44 lakh registries executed from 1956 to June 30, 2015. Following the digitalisation of the records, the digitalised all the registries will upload on the Sampada Portal, where its access will be very easy and it will stop frauds," said senior district registrar Sharma.