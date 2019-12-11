Indore: Organic farming possible without plowing crops, says organic farming expert Patanjali Jha

Indore: Patanjali Jha, an organic farming expert and Director General of Investigation Wing of Income Tax Department, has stated that organic farming of without plowing crops is also possible. Even the dry leaves can be a source of natural nitrogen for such crops.

Jha said that traditionally, under the organic farming such crops are grown which require plowing like wheat, gram etc. But there are crops which does not require plowing these are papaya, pomegranates, etc. which fruits are grown on plant. Senior IRS officer Jha was addressing a meeting of farmers and children at Jaivik Setu in the city. Jaivik Setu is a retail outset of organic fruits, vegetables and spices store in Bicholi village. More than 50 farmers and over students participate in the meeting and understand the nitty-gritty of organic farming from Jha. Laying stress on adopting the organic foods he said that though, cultivation of organic crops may not be easier and little bit expensive, but these are health worthy. He said that as the public acceptability will grow, the demand of organic foods will also grow accordingly. Jha also distribute the plants to children at the end of the program.