Indore: Open wells, borewells being capped in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure safety of people, several steps are being taken to secure all wells, stepwells and tubewells in the district. A survey of all such structures is underway.

On the instructions of the state government, collector Ilayaraja T issued orders to secure all such wells, stepwells etc and also carry out a comprehensive survey.

All open wells, tubewells, and borewells are being capped to make them safe for humans and also animals.

Abhay Bedekar, additional collector, informed here on Monday that the action is being taken by SDMs and tehsildars in the district in their respective areas, they are ensuring compliance with the instructions through revenue inspectors and patwaris. During the work of survey such tube wells and borings which are open have been secured by putting caps on them. Along with this, action is being taken by respective gram panchayats and municipal corporations to secure such wells and step-wells which are open.

Instructions have been given that all SDMs should take strict action against the concerned person if there is an open borewell. Naib tehsildars will monitor it. Patwari will make a village-wise list of open borewells. Then they will ensure that they are covered. In the case of a private borewell, the village sarpanch will get it covered after discussing it with the owner.

