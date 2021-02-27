Indore: Open Gypsy service at Ralamandal to attract tourists​​

Indore:

In an attempt to attract visitors, Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary began open ​G​​ypsy (four-wheeler brand)​ services for visitors on weekend​s​ from Saturday. The ​G​ypsy will run on Saturday and Sunday and might run throughout the week in ​the ​coming weeks.

The ​G​ypsy attracted families on the first d​​ay, as it provided them with an opportunity to see wildlife closely and reach the Shikar​​garh.

Forest ranger Akansha Khatekar said, “We have currently borrowed the ​G​ypsy from Seoni forest department, as we are running it on an experimental basis.” She added that experimental rounds would be considered for a couple of weeks, before the department​ ​considers outsourcing the project.

​​“The project is confirmed in the future, as most people with families often find it challenging to walk for 2.5 kilometres to see Shikargarh and further walk to see wild animals on the periphery of 7 kilometres,” Khatekar said.

Ralamandal has been undermined despite its rich wildlife for long, and to change that and invite visitors, forest department is re-branding and promoting the sanctuary, said divisional forest officer Dr Kiran Bisen.

With coronavirus outbreak, the department is focusing on various aspects including the fresh air available at the sanctuary.

“Covid-19 affects ​the lungs and causes low oxygen levels, we can beat that by regularly improving our system by spending time in fresh air,” Bisen said.