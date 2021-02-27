Indore: Open Gypsy service at Ralamandal to attract tourists​​

Indore:
In an attempt to attract visitors, Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary began open Gypsy (four-wheeler brand) services for visitors on weekends from Saturday. The Gypsy will run on Saturday and Sunday and might run throughout the week in the coming weeks.
The Gypsy attracted families on the first day, as it provided them with an opportunity to see wildlife closely and reach the Shikargarh.
Forest ranger Akansha Khatekar said, “We have currently borrowed the Gypsy from Seoni forest department, as we are running it on an experimental basis.” She added that experimental rounds would be considered for a couple of weeks, before the department considers outsourcing the project.
“The project is confirmed in the future, as most people with families often find it challenging to walk for 2.5 kilometres to see Shikargarh and further walk to see wild animals on the periphery of 7 kilometres,” Khatekar said.
Ralamandal has been undermined despite its rich wildlife for long, and to change that and invite visitors, forest department is re-branding and promoting the sanctuary, said divisional forest officer Dr Kiran Bisen.
With coronavirus outbreak, the department is focusing on various aspects including the fresh air available at the sanctuary.
“Covid-19 affects the lungs and causes low oxygen levels, we can beat that by regularly improving our system by spending time in fresh air,” Bisen said.
