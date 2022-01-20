Indore: Onus on people to shun liquor: Tomar​​

Indore Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar here on Thursday said it is the responsibility of people to stop consuming liquor​. His ​comments come at a time when BJP government ​has ​reduced the price of alcohol and allowed its sale at all airports in the state and select supermarkets in four big cities under a new excise policy.

He said there was no move to increase the number of liquor shops in the state.

"It is the responsibility of the society and our duty that we should stop consuming liquor," Tomar told reporters here when asked about the new excise policy and demand in certain quarters for total prohibition in the state.

The state government has decided to reduce the rates of liquor by 20 per cent in the excise policy for 2022-23 approved by the cabinet two days ago. ​In the policy, ​the government has made a provision of issuing home bar licen​c​es to those earning Rs one crore or more annually.

​The minister said, "In our new policy, there is no room to increase even a single liquor shop in the state." Tomar arrived here to take part in a review meeting of MP's state-run western region power distribution company.

Asked about alleged inflated power bills being given to consumers, the minister maintained that if errors are detected in the consumption of electricity units, they will be rectified after examination. ​(PTI)​

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:18 PM IST