Indore: Only 20 can take part in marriage function, 5 in religious function

Indore: Under the new guidelines for marriage, religious functions and cremetions, 10 each from the bride and groom's side can take part in a marriage function, and only 5 persons can take part in religious function. No more than 10 persons can be involved in any family event such as birthday, anniversary etc, and in a funeral procession, uthawana and padadi function only 20 person can participate.

All the collectors have been asked to pass the orders under Section 144 of CrPC in view of rapidly spreading coronavirus.

No religious function can be held in public places, and no religious rallies and processions can be taken out. People are expected to offer prayers in their own homes.