Indore

Much like students who have been sitting in front of their screens and trying to learn about their subjects with the new age of online learning, teachers in Madhya Pradesh will ​now ​be learning how to teach.

These classes for teachers will be starting for all the primary school teachers in​ the ​state. An online course will be conducted for the teachers teaching from ​Cl​​ass I to V on Basic Literacy and Numeracy.

The course will start from Monday ​​and teachers were briefed about the same over the weekend. ​​Director State Education Center Dhanaraju S said that under the direction of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has prepared 12 digital training courses for teachers.

All these ​​training program​me​s have been made available on the Diksha app of the Government of India. Teachers ​of Class 1​ ​to ​C​lass 5​ will be able to complete these courses at their convenience through their mobile. Teachers will also receive a certificate of this training upon completion of the course.

Dhanaraju said that the National Education Policy 2020 gives top priority to ensure basic literacy and numeracy among all children up to Class III by the year 2026-27. “Children’s early years are the most important years of growth and development in their lives. This is the time when the foundation for their holistic development and learning is laid,” he said.

"Children who receive quality ​early ​education perform better in social, educational and intellectual fields. Building a strong foundation in the early years has a lasting impact on children’s development​," said ​Dhanaraju

​​Dhanraju added that from this point of view, this training program​me​ is very important for the teachers of primary classes teaching the students of classes I to V. “It is mandatory for all the ​1,70,655 teachers who are teaching ​Class 1 to 5 in government schools of the state to attend the training,” he said.

Self​-​enrol and learn to build independent learning students​

When we have to build students for independent learning, teachers must learn the same way. Hence, ​​a teacher is required to self-enrol for the course. Further, teachers must self learn and attempt tests for being certified on course completion.

“This initiative for teachers will be a boon for learning continuously and also to reach every teacher by scaling up in a time-bound manner,” Dhanraju said. He added that this will also enable equity in providing professional development to teachers.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:24 PM IST