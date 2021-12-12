Indore: Online fraud with two women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women became victims of online fraud in two separate incidents, that were reported on Saturday. One woman was duped of Rs 1 lakh, while the another was duped of Rs 60,000.

In an online fraud incident reported at Bhanwarkuan police station, the victim Apeksha Jain said she had been duped of Rs 1 lakh by one Sachin Sharma.

Police said that Apeksha had posted an online advertisement for giving her flat in Sapna Sangeeta area on rent. Seeing the advertisement, Sachin contacted her and made the deal with her.

In finalising the deal, Apeksha told him to deposit an advance for the flat which Sachin agreed and sent her a link stating that she should go through that link.

Police said that Apeksha opened the link and then her phone started malfunctioning and three transactions happened in her bank account.

There were two transactions of Rs 37K and one of Rs 25K. She understood that she had become a victim of online fraud after which she reported the incident to police who have registered a case against the two people including Sachin and his accomplice.

In another case in the Annapurna police station area, Sandhya Jain was duped with Rs 60K by a man who pretended to be a bank official with whom she had shared her OTP.

Sandhya told police in her complaint that she received a call from an unidentified person who took her bank details and then asked her to share OTP. The man introduced himself as a bank official and thus gained her trust.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:54 AM IST