Indore: One killed, 21 injured as dome collapses

Indore: One person was killed and 21 others injured when a dome erected for condolence meet of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla’s late mother collapsed near Mari Mata Square on Friday due to heavy rains. Four among the injured, four are serious and are in ICU.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Dubey, while those injured are Shreeram, Rajat Dixit, Satyapal Ahuja, Pratik Joshi, Vikas Avasthi, Happy, Bantu Paras, Mansingh, Mahendra, Devi Bai Kumaw, Anil Piplodiya, Ravindra, Somil, Narayan and Raghvendra Singh Bansal.

Shukla’s mother and wife senior BJP leader Vishnu Prasad Shukla, Krishna Devi, had passed away recently. A condolence meet (Uthawana) was organized near Mari Mata. A huge dome was erected for the meet due to prediction of rains.

As heavy rains lashed the city, the dome collapsed which led to stampede. As many as 22 persons were injured in the incident, 19 of whom were hospitalized in SAIMS and three in Gokuldas Hospital.

Dubey who was among the ones admitted to SAIMS died during treatment. Three patients viz Usha Tiwari, Sumit Pathak and Sudha at SAIMS are in ICU. One patient, Ramchandra Pandey is also in ICU at Gokuldas Hospital. One patient, Om Bansal who had sustained minor injury and was admitted to Gokuldas was discharged after primary treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that an IMC employee put of electricity on time else clables which had fallen along with dome would have spread current and a bigger mishap could have taken place.