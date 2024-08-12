 Indore: On-The-Run Fraudster Accused Of Duping CG Man Of Rs 16.45 Lakh, Arrested
He and his brother had duped the complainant on the pretext of giving a good return in share trading

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster was arrested by the crime branch for an online fraud of Rs 16.45 lakh. His brother and he used to run an advisory firm to dupe people on the pretext of share trading. One of the accused had been arrested by the police a few months ago.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, one Nitin Jain from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh had lodged a complaint that he had received a call from a company named Growing Desire and the caller had lured him to give a good return in share trading.

The caller had lured the complainant and had received money from him in a bank account. After the complainant transferred the money, he asked to give a return and the accused tried to mislead him by giving unsatisfactory replies.

Then, the complainant had lodged a case against the accused. At that time, the police had arrested Vikash Chouhan, who used to run his firm in Scheme Number 54 and since then, the police had been searching for his brother Sachin Chouhan after finding his role in the case. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested Sachin from the city and further investigation is on into the case.  

