Indore: On Guru Parv; AAI, CISF, Airlines clean parking area

Indore: The 550th birth year of the Gurunank Dev was celebrated as titled ‘Guru Parv’ in a different way at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Tuesday.

Over 50 staff of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airlines staff did mass cleaning on ‘Guru Parv’ at the parking area of the airport. Airport Director Aryama Sanyal was leading the joint cleaning drive. Later she informed that the airport administration will enthusiastically participate in the city’s cleanliness survey 2019 and do every effort to retain the title of the cleanest city of the country for 4th time in a row. She highlighted that the use of single use plastic is banned in the terminal building from last year. Even if any passenger brings a water bottle and leave it airport before boarding, we have set-up a mechanism to crush such bottles in the terminal building.