Indore: ​Old GDC messes up ‘NAAC test’, gets Grade B

The lead college of Indore district, Mata Jijabai Government Girls PG College commonly known as Old GDC performed poorly during the assessment of its standards by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) leading to Grade B accreditation.

The college scored a mere 2.24 on a scale of 4.

The poor accreditation has come as a major jolt not only to the college but also to Department of Higher Education (DHE) which was speaking very highly about the government colleges.

“For me, it’s a self-goal by the college. It did not do documentation about works and initiatives taken by it in raising its standards. Its self-study report (SSR), which is submitted to NAAC, was very poor,” a senior faculty member of the college said wishing anonymity.

SSR is considered crucial as it bears 70 per cent of marks in the NAAC process. Rest 30 per cent marks are based on the physical assessment done by a peer team of NAAC. The team visited the college last week for assessing its standards. Based on the self-study report and peer team’s inspection, Grade B accreditation has been granted to Old GDC, one of the oldest colleges in the city.

Last month, the Rau Government College’s assessment was also done by NAAC and it fared better than Old GDC. Rau College had a score of 2.47.

Adequate faculty, huge infra yet ..

Be it infrastructure, faculty, administrative machinery, or facilities, the college has got everything required to secure a good grade from NAAC yet it failed due to its poor SSR report.

As per information, the college has more than 100 faculty members, a huge infrastructure, and advanced facilities based on which it got full autonomy from UGC last month. But the same parameters failed to fetch it good grade from NAAC.

NAAC grants A++ accreditation on score above 3.51 on a scale of 4. The institute is granted Grade A+ accreditation on receiving a score between 3.26 and 3.50 and Grade A on receiving a score of between 3.01 and 3.25. The institute is granted Grade B++ accreditation on receipt of 2.76 and 3 and Grade B+ accreditation on receipt of score between 2.51 and 2.75. Score below 2.5 score fetches Grade B accreditation for the college.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:03 AM IST