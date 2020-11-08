Indore officials demolish illegal construction at Computer Baba’s ashram

The administration had served a notice to Baba about two months ago, asking him to present the documents for the land on which he had constructed the ashram. However he had not appeared to show the documents, after which the administration had also fined him Rs 2,000 for the same.

Baba was detained by the police to avoid any scuffle and protest during the action on Sunday. The administration has also started acting against other encroachments by the Baba.

Computer Baba had taken out a Loktantra Bachao Yatra during the by polls in state in support of Congress and Congress leaders have now termed the action as revenge politics.

MLA Patel warned of protest if temple damaged in action

MLA of Depalpur Vishal Patel warned the administration over the action and said that the ashram was made on the land of a temple of Kalota community. In a video released by him, he said that Kalota community members will hit the roads if the temple is damaged in the action.

Digvijaya Singh termed it 'politics of revenge'

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh registered his protest against the action through his tweet and termed it a politics of revenge. “Action was initiated by administration without any notice served to Computer Baba. Politics of revenge at its high and I condemn the action,” he tweeted.