Indore: Of 46 govt accredited colleges, 27 get lowest grade

Indore: The pathetic condition of government colleges in the state could be understood from the fact that 27 out of 46 colleges that went for assessment by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the last one-and-a-half-year got Grade C accreditation; the lowest grade granted by the accrediting agency. Besides, 15 other colleges got Grade B accreditation, which is also just one grade above C. Four colleges got B+ and one college B++ grade.

This details came to fore from the accreditation data with NAAC, the statutory body of University Grants Commission (UGC).

These poor grades are a big jolt to the colleges as they are not entitled for any grant from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Only Grade A and above accredited colleges are eligible for grants under RUSA scheme. Besides, these colleges are also not entitled for grant by World Bank, which is pumping in Rs 2000 crore in higher education of the state.

The NAAC assess standards of institutions of higher learning and accordingly accredits them on seven different criterions viz Curricular Aspects; Teaching- Learning and Evaluation; Research, Consultancy and Extension; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management and Innovations and Best Practices.

For NAAC, these seven criterions represent the core functions and activities of an institution and broadly focus on the issues which have a direct impact on teaching learning, research, community development and holistic development of students. It has given weightage to each criterion. The total weight is 1000 points.