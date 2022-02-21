Indore: Number of colleges not providing information to AISHE​ comes down to 27

Indore: The number of colleges, ​that have not provided the information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) has come down to 27.

On instructions of the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) had set February 15 deadline for colleges in Indore division to upload information related to their faculty, infrastructure, resources available etc on AI​S​HE website.

As many as 50 colleges, including seven government colleges, did not meet the deadline. However, the central government deadline for uploading information on AISHE website is February 28 so ​the ​online link is open. Taking advantage of it, the colleges that had missed the DHE deadline are uploading information on AISHE website.

Among the deviant colleges are Government Holkar Science College and Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College.

The Union Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per​-​student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of education sector.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:22 AM IST