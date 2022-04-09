Indore: NSIC MD exhorts women entrepreneurs to develop self-confidence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





Alka Nangia Arora, MD of National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) Limited has said that the country can attain the objective of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ early with the contribution of women entrepreneurs. Women should not consider themselves weak and educate themselves and join the digital world.



Arora said it while addressing as a keynote speaker in a programme organised at Pologround Auditorium under the aegis of NSIC and SWAS, a women-centric organisation SWAS. It was organised to promote the

entrepreneurs of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes. In all 80 women entrepreneurs from the city, Dewas and Ujjain participated in the programme.

On this occasion, an exhibition of fancy and craft items prepared by women entrepreneurs was also organised. Arora visited the exhibition and appreciated the work done by the women.



Addressing the participants she asked women entrepreneurs not to lose their confidence and keep moving forward by setting a goal as this is an era of women empowerment. The government has started many

schemes for women entrepreneurs, so prepare yourselves to take advantage of it, she said.



Prabhat Kumar Jha, general manager of the Central Zone of the corporation, said that the government wants that the products of small scale industries should get a good market in the country and abroad.



Deepchand Sahu, director, MSME-DI said that women entrepreneurs should strengthen themselves and the country by taking advantage of the schemes of the central government.

Prerna Dawade, founder member of SWAS said that our organisation empowers women financially and

socially.



Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP, said that there are 63 million industries in the country and most of the employment is given by small, micro and medium industries. It has a 30 per cent contribution to GDP. By

taking this forward we will be successful in making India self-reliant.

