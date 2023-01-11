e-Paper Get App
Indore: NRIs witness model artwork of healthy & pollution-affected lungs

President of Chest Society Indore Dr Rupesh Modi said that trees, plants, and new sources of energy should be used to keep the lungs healthy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:40 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A model artwork of healthy and pollution-affected lungs has been installed by the Indore Chest Society at the MP Pollution Control Board intersection. The model was unveiled by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh Mendola, and MIC member Rajendra Rathore.

President of Chest Society Indore Dr Rupesh Modi said that trees, plants, and new sources of energy should be used to keep the lungs healthy.

“Carbon-emission such as cigarette smoke, and vehicle smoke should be reduced. This smoke slowly turns your pink lungs black. Along with clean and green Indore, people should be made aware about healthy Indore,” Dr Modi said.

Secretary Abhijit Khandelwal, Dr Vallabh Mundra, Dr Dilip Balani, Dr Pramod Jhanwar, Dr Atul Kharate, Dr Vijay Chhajlani, Dr Saubhagya Jain, and Dr Vijay Aggarwal were present. 

