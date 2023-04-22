Indore: Now voter card to be delivered at home through speed post

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, after applying for a voter card, there will be no need to visit collectorate or tehsil offices as the card will be delivered to your home through speed post.

Earlier, BLO were responsible for delivering the voter ID cards, but this time the Election Commission has given this responsibility to the postal department. Cards will be delivered to all the districts of the state through speed post from April. Voters will not have to pay any fee for this. The Election Commission of India will bear its expenses.

One can apply for the voter card online or offline. The card will be delivered at home after the EPIC number is generated, but all the details in the form have to be filled in correctly. Whatever registered mobile number the voter will enter in the form, a speed post message will be received on it. This will also help in tracking the card.