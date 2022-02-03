Indore: Now, Uniform code for priests Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The priests of Khajrana Ganesh Temple will now have a fixed uniform.

Besides, a five members’ committee will also keep watch on priests' conducts.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of Khajrana Ganesh Temple Management Committee held under chairmanship of district collector Manish Singh.

In the meeting, it was proposed that some rules on the lines of major pilgrimages of the country should be formed. The committee approved it, unanimously.

The five members committee includes Chief Priest Mohan Bhatt, Ashok Bhatt, Jayesh Bhatt, Virbhadra Sharma and Prakash Dubey.

The committee also decided to open a Sanskrit college with help from the culture department of both Central and state governments.

It was also decided both branches of Bhatt family will lead the special worship of lord Ganesh. The committee also decided to allow a couple of priests for worship in the sanctum of the lord.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:22 PM IST