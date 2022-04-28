Indore: Now, ‘outsiders’ don’t have to con to take MPPSC exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Thursday dissolved the condition of registration from employment exchange office in Madhya Pradesh for candidates from other states to take state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021.

The move comes after Free Press in its edition dated April 28, 2022 exposed that candidates from other states are forced to take to fraudulent route owing to the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision of make registration with employment exchange mandatory for taking exams of MPPSC.

Citing a High Court order dated March 8 (about one-and-a-half-month old order), the MPPSC on Thursday stated that it dissolved the mandatory condition of valid and live registration with MP employment exchange for candidates from outside.

The MPPSC had invited applications from state service exam-2021 and forest service exam-2021 from January 11 to February 10. Both the exams are scheduled on June 6.

Many candidates from outside the state had used fake addresses in MP to register with employment exchange for these and other exams.

Candidates from all states, including MP, can appear in exams conducted by MPPSC. However, an order by government in 2019 has created a weird situation. The order has made registration with employment exchange offices in MP mandatory for applying for MPPSC exams.

As candidates from other state were using fake addresses to register themselves with employment exchange in Madhya Pradesh, the number of jobless youths in the state was also increasing in the state as “outsiders” heads were also counted as natives without jobs.

Window to open again for fresh registration

As candidates from outside the state has been permitted to apply for exams without registration from MP exchange office, MPPSC on Thursday said that it is going to open window again for accepting applications from May 5 to May 11. Both candidates from outside the state and native can apply for the exams.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Action against 13 officials of power company for irregularities

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:58 PM IST